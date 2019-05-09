110 luxury homes vision for former hospital site

Essex County Hospital could be turned into luxury housing. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A former hospital could be turned into more than 100 luxury homes, it has been revealed.

Healthcare services moved out of the ageing Essex County Hospital last year, so that more modern services could be provided at another site.

Essex Housing is now bringing forward plans to redevelop the site for housing, with a vision to build high-quality one-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as three-bedroom and four-bedroom townhouses.

Open space in front of the main hospital building would also be revived, along with "pocket parks" created to give residents some green space.

Essex Housing is now holding drop-in sessions between 11am and 2.30pm on Saturday, May 18 and from 4pm to 8pm on Wednesday, May 22 so people can give their views about the development ahead of it submitting a planning application later this year.

The drop-in sessions will take place at the Colchester English Study Centre in Lexden Road.