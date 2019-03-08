Historic post office to be closed and moved to WHSmith

A post office is to be moved to inside a WHSmith - despite community opposition to the move.

The Post Office confirmed that it would move out of its historic High Street site in Clacton on Sea on Wednesday, June 19.

It will move to the WHSmith in nearby Pier Avenue the following day, with the Post Office saying the move would enable to branch to open for longer - including between 10am and 2pm on Sundays.

But the move is likely to anger opponents, who said during a public consultation on the plans that it would harm the town's heritage.

Mr Gale said: "The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future.

"We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come."

Several Post Offices have closed and moved inside WHSmith stores in recent years.