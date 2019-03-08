Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Historic post office to be closed and moved to WHSmith

PUBLISHED: 16:01 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:01 09 May 2019

Clacton Post Office will move to inside WHSmith. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Clacton Post Office will move to inside WHSmith. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

A post office is to be moved to inside a WHSmith - despite community opposition to the move.

The Post Office confirmed that it would move out of its historic High Street site in Clacton on Sea on Wednesday, June 19.

It will move to the WHSmith in nearby Pier Avenue the following day, with the Post Office saying the move would enable to branch to open for longer - including between 10am and 2pm on Sundays.

You may also want to watch:

But the move is likely to anger opponents, who said during a public consultation on the plans that it would harm the town's heritage.

Mr Gale said: "The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future.

"We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come."

Several Post Offices have closed and moved inside WHSmith stores in recent years.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jealous ex who started ‘devastating fire’ jailed for nine years

Stephen Wilson, 32, of Poppy Close, Loddon, has been jailed for nine years Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran doubles his wealth on last year - up to £160 million

Ed Sheeran is now the 17th richest musician in the UK Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Having Line of Duty withdrawal symptoms? Channel 4’s new drama The Virtues may plug the gap

Joseph (Stephen Graham) (C) Channel 4

Ipswich migrants to be given free English lessons thanks to £300,000 grant

Migrants are set to benefit from English language sessions as a result of the National Lottery grant. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘Rogue traders will not be tolerated’: Warning after cowboy builder conned £85,000 out of customers

Andrew Jay. Pic submitted.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists