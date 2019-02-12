X Factor finalist and Basil Brush to join Kerry Katona at Essex panto

Former Atomic Kitten star Kerry Katona will be in good company for Clacton’s Easter Pantomime as three more stars are added to the line-up.

Swapping their roles on screen for roles on the stage will be television favourite Basil Brush, Heartbeat star Tricia Penrose and Essex’s own X Factor finalist Lauren Platt, who now presents a brand new show on CBBC.

The trio will be joining previously announced Atomic Kitten turned tabloid star Kerry Katona for this year’s Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

Kerry Katona will be playing Atomic Fairy, Tricia Penrose will be the Enchantress, Basil Brush will be the Beast’s sidekick and Lauren Platt will play Belle.

The stellar cast will be performing two shows at the Princes Theatre in Clacton on Sunday, April 14 – one at 2.30pm and the later showing at 7pm.

Mick Skeels, cabinet member for leisure and tourism at Tendring District Council, said: “Beauty and the Beast promises to be another all-singing, all-dancing, laugh-a-minute show for all the family to enjoy, and a great activity for the Easter holidays.

“Pantomime is always a firm favourite and this show – especially with such a big line-up of stars – looks set to be brilliant.”

The stars will be joined by the Easter panto favourites Ryan Greaves and Phylip Harries. Ryan will play the village idiot Wally, with Phylip playing Wally’s mum Dame Dolly.

Tickets are available here or call the Box Office on 01255 686633.