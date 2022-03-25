Clacton promenade reopens after £2.25m cliff stabilisation scheme

Alex Porter, TDC Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, at the site of the new £2.25m stabilisation scheme at Clacton promenade - Credit: Tendring District Council

Clacton promenade has reopened after a £2.25m cliff stabilisation scheme.

Two sections of the promenade along the Clacton and Holland-on-Sea seafront on the Essex coast were opened after a multi-million pound engineering scheme funded by Tendring District Council (TDC) to stabilise the cliffs was completed.

The project will shore up around 160 metres of cliffs in two sections close to York Road and Russell Road.

Works were needed to restore the cliffs, which had slipped, in order to protect the roads close by as well as the lower promenade and beach huts below.

In total 128m of sheet piling was installed at York Road, and 35m at Russell Road, to secure the cliffs, with new drainage fitted to ensure any groundwater flows away; with water flowing through the clay cliffs under the top of sand the cause of the slips.

Works began in June 2021, and were completed in time for the Easter holidays.

The scheme has an engineering design life of 65 years, but is expected to last at least a century.

Alex Porter, TDC Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism, said: “Our seafronts are one of our most valuable assets and it is important that we protect them for generations to come.

Drone shot of the new £2.25m stabilisation at Clacton promenade - Credit: Tendring District Council

“We have stepped in to do this work to protect homes and infrastructure above the cliffs, and the promenade and beach huts below, with great success.

“We will continue to seek funding from other organisations with responsibility for this infrastructure to pay for this scheme and others which may be needed elsewhere along our seafront in the future.”