A plot of land near Clacton is on the market for £6million and could become a retirement village or “high profile gated development”.

The parcel of land is almost 10 acres in size, with full planning permission for a retirement village already approved and a small amount of work already underway to prevent the plans from expiring.

Permission is granted for 25 two-bedroom terraced and semi-detached bungalows, 54 three-bedroom semi-detached and detached bungalows and two four-bedroom detached houses. The buildings will include parking spaces for 189 cars.

Roger Hayward, commercial estate agent for Fenn Wright, hopes to attract a buyer for the plot now that the coronavirus lockdown is easing.

“The bungalows the site has permission for are more than suitable for the area,” he said.

“The average age of people in this part of the county is going up and people are looking for somewhere retire.

“It helps first-time buyers as well because you have homeowners looking to downsize or free up the equity they have built up in their homes, which opens up other properties for new homeowners to move into.

“We have had interest in the site and people are looking for a greater variety of housing to suit their needs in the area, so we are hopeful this will be sold.”

The site is at the corner of Holland Road and Thorpe Road, which is close to the A133 and provides quick access to the A12. It is also well placed to access the Clacton shopping village and the other seaside towns of Frinton and Walton-on-the-Naze.

There is also an incentive for housebuilders to start work promptly as part of the Section 106 planning agreement states, should the building work be completed before June 29, 2023, the owners will not be required to make financial contributions to the district.

The plans were also approved with none of the housing stock required to be ‘affordable housing’ – which leads Mr Hayward to suggest a buyer may be interested in applying for new planning permission for a more expensive development.

“We have spoken to the planning authorities and, if houses were built instead of bungalows, there would need to be a new planning application,” he added.

“It’s a self-contained site so there is an opportunity to do something a bit different.

“It’s a simple dynamic but it’s cheaper to build houses than bungalows because bungalows take up more space.”

