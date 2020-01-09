Road closed due to fallen tree which damaged lamppost
PUBLISHED: 16:46 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 09 January 2020
ESSEX HIGHWAYS
An emergency road closure has been put in place near Manningtree after a fallen down tree caused travel chaos.
The tree fell onto Clacton Road near Mistley Manor care home, on the outskirts of Manningtree, with the weight causing a lamppost to buckle and break.
Earlier this morning, police set up cordons for motorist's safety, and now the road has been closed completely by Essex Highways while they clear the tree safely.
In a tweet, Essex Highways said: "Emergency road closure on Clacton Road #Manningtree to clear a fallen tree and make safe a damaged lamppost. Please use an alternative route while we work to clear the road."
This is one of a number of reports Essex Highways received of trees which had blown down into the roads this morning.
It is not yet clear how long the road closure is set to be in place.