Road closed due to fallen tree which damaged lamppost

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Clacton Road, Manningtree. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS ESSEX HIGHWAYS

An emergency road closure has been put in place near Manningtree after a fallen down tree caused travel chaos.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Clacton Road, Manningtree. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS An emergency road closure has been put in place in Clacton Road, Manningtree. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

The tree fell onto Clacton Road near Mistley Manor care home, on the outskirts of Manningtree, with the weight causing a lamppost to buckle and break.

Earlier this morning, police set up cordons for motorist's safety, and now the road has been closed completely by Essex Highways while they clear the tree safely.

In a tweet, Essex Highways said: "Emergency road closure on Clacton Road #Manningtree to clear a fallen tree and make safe a damaged lamppost. Please use an alternative route while we work to clear the road."

This is one of a number of reports Essex Highways received of trees which had blown down into the roads this morning.

It is not yet clear how long the road closure is set to be in place.