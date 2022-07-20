Man, 21, remains missing at sea as search scaled down

Breaking

The search for a missing 21-year-old man who went missing at sea has been scaled down - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police have confirmed that the search for a 21-year-old man who went missing at sea in Clacton has been scaled down.

Emergency services were called to Clacton Pier at about 11.30am yesterday to reports of people in difficulty in the water.

A major incident was declared by Essex Police.

Speaking yesterday, a spokeswoman for the Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard is currently responding to an incident at Clacton Pier following a report of multiple people in the water.

"Five people have been rescued, with the search still ongoing for a sixth man."

However the search for the missing swimmer has now been scaled back, police have confirmed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have received notification from the coastguard that the search operation in Clacton has been scaled down.

"A large scale search was launched after six people were reported to be in difficulty in the water close to Clacton Pier shortly before 11am on Tuesday.

"Five people were thankfully brought to shore. However, one man, aged 21, has still not been accounted for.

"As the appropriate authority, we are attempting to make contact with the family of the 21-year-old man who, at this stage, is being treated as a missing person."

Four men and a woman were taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment after being brought to shore, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

A police cordon was put in place as emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene.

Footage taken by beach-goers from the shore captured the rescue operation about 100 yards from the pier.

Nigel Brown, communications manager for Clacton Pier, told PA the current appeared to have “dragged” a group under the pier.

Staff threw lifebelt rings over the side to help some of those in trouble, he said.

Mr Brown said: “Eight of them were in the water but my understanding is four or five got into difficulty.

“The group that were in the water were very worried about one person they couldn’t see and were saying, ‘There’s one missing’."

Shop worker Toni Cloke, who had spent the day at the seafront, said police asked beachgoers to clear the beach as emergency services took a number of people away.

The 47-year-old, of Clacton-on-Sea, said: “I saw four or five people get taken in (by emergency services) then we got asked to clear the beach."