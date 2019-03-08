Two seriously injured following 'targeted' attack by group of men involved in collision

The scene of the serious assault in Clacton, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: NATASHA BANKS : NATASHA BANKS

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Clacton during the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called around 4am with reports that two men had been seriously injured in Old Road.

It was reported that a car had been in collision with two men in their 20s and that five men then got out of the vehicle and further assaulted the men before driving off.

The two men are currently in hospital where they are being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A police cordon is currently in place and it is being treated as a targeted attack.

Officers do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident 110 of 22 August.