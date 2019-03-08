E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two seriously injured following 'targeted' attack by group of men involved in collision

PUBLISHED: 11:21 22 August 2019

The scene of the serious assault in Clacton, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: NATASHA BANKS

The scene of the serious assault in Clacton, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: NATASHA BANKS

: NATASHA BANKS

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Clacton during the early hours of this morning.

The scene of the serious assault in Clacton, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: NATASHA BANKSThe scene of the serious assault in Clacton, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: NATASHA BANKS

Officers were called around 4am with reports that two men had been seriously injured in Old Road.

It was reported that a car had been in collision with two men in their 20s and that five men then got out of the vehicle and further assaulted the men before driving off.

The two men are currently in hospital where they are being treated for serious but non life-threatening injuries.

A police cordon is currently in place and it is being treated as a targeted attack.

Officers do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Clacton CID on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting incident 110 of 22 August.

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Matchday Recap: Jackson wins it deep into stoppage time at Portman Road

Andre Dozzell battles with Scott Wagstaff in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

