Watch: Clacton shopkeeper ‘swats gun away’ in shocking CCTV of attempted robbery

Video

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 17 February 2019

Clacton Armed robbery attempt (1)

Clacton Armed robbery attempt (1)

A Clacton shopkeeper who had a ‘gun’ waved inches from his face during an attempted robbery has described swatting it away as a ‘reflex action’.

Scott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years Picture: ESSEX POLICEScott Cotier, 22, of no fixed address, has been jailed for four-and-a-half years Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Grandfather-of-five Jonathan Dunkin, 68, who has run the Kwik Serve Convenience Store on Clacton’s High Street for 26 years, was threatened with an imitation firearm on Monday, January 7, by 22-year-old Scott Cotier, of no fixed address.

Cotier was jailed on Thursday, February 14, for four-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

After waving the plastic gun in Mr Dunkin’s face, Cotier demanded he empty the till.

But instead, the shopkeeper swatted the gun away and ducked behind the counter while calling 999.

Clacton Armed robbery attempt (2)Clacton Armed robbery attempt (2)

Mr Dunkin has now released the CCTV of the shocking incident.

“He paid for an energy drink and then puts the gun in my face,” said Mr Dunkin.

“I turned round to see that.

“It was just inches from my face and it was just a reflex action to swat it away.

Clacton Armed robbery attempt (3)Clacton Armed robbery attempt (3)

“I had hit his hand not the gun but noticed there was no weight to it so it was obviously a plastic thing.

“You mind works much faster when something like that happens to you.

“Then I moved to the side behind the counter.

“Once I knew it was plastic I thought he may still try and jump over so I kept out of the way while phoning the police.

“He asked who I was talking to - I said the police and he put his hood back up.

“He realises there is nothing he can do and left.”

Mr Dunkin said he experiences walk-out thefts almost every week but has never had a gun pointed at him before.

He said he was pleased Cotier had received a long sentence and said he would probably face ‘a lot of stick’ if other prisoners saw the video.

“The longer they are sent away, the longer they are out of trouble,” he said. “On the other hand I would like people to be rehabilitated.

“This video of the robbery appears to be going viral so all the other lads in prison will probably see it.

“He looks like such a plonker in the video - I think he will face a lot of stick.

“We hope he has learnt a lesson.”

