E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

PUBLISHED: 15:56 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 05 July 2020

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A teenager who drove a car with people on the roof before street racing has been banned from driving for a year.

People were carried on cars in the street race in Clacton last year Picture: ESSEX POLICEPeople were carried on cars in the street race in Clacton last year Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police were called to Stephenson Lane, on the Gorse Lane industrial estate in Clacton, on June 23 last year after reports of a group of 20 people using the road as a race track.

Twenty people were charged with offences relating to street racing, driving without insurance and careless driving.

All but one of these drivers were dealt with together at Colchester Magistrates’ Court in January, receiving a combined driving ban of more than 25 years between them and nearly £9,000 in fines and costs.

The final driver, Lee O’Brien, 18, was prosecuted separately due to charges of dangerous driving, in addition to the racing and no insurance offences he had also committed.

You may also want to watch:

O’Brien, of Clacton, was found guilty of all charges. He was bailed to Chelmsford Crown Court for sentencing and was disqualified from driving until then.

Last Wednesday, O’Brien was banned from driving for 12 months with an extended retest being required before being allowed to drive again.

He was also sentenced to a 12 month community order with 10 days rehabilitation activity requirement, as well as being instructed to participate in a Thinking Skills programme.

Investigating Officer Sgt Willsher, from the Chigwell Road Policing Unit, said: “This driver put not only himself at risk but numerous others by driving up and down the road with people on his roof, then allowing others to drive whilst he sat on the bonnet. “He then took part in the subsequent racing, which all insurance policies specifically exclude from cover for obvious reasons.

“At one point a man on the roof of his car almost lost grip as the car turned a corner, with his legs and lower body swinging out.

“It is only luck that nobody was seriously hurt during this event, as has been seen in other parts of the country when car meets such as these go wrong and end in serious injuries or worse.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Stunning collection of supercars gather on Felixstowe seafront

A McLaren on display at the supercar meet in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular becomes a Covid casualty

Ipswich Co-op Juniors Christmas Spectacular has been providing some Christmas magic at the Snape Maltings for the past 15 years. This year's show has been postponed until 2021 Photo:Mike Kwasniak

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL