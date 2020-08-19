Man charged with carrying imitation gun in a shop

A Clacton man alleged to have been carrying a BB gun in a shop is due in court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man accused of carrying a gun inside a shop is due to appear before magistrates.

Adrian Docherty, 45, of Groom Park in Clacton was arrested by officers in the town on Tuesday, August 18.

His arrest came after police received reports a man was seen carrying what was believed to have been a firearm in a shop in Magdalen Road. There were no reported threats.

Armed police seized a BB gun.

Mr Docherty is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, August 19.