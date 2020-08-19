Man charged with carrying imitation gun in a shop
PUBLISHED: 12:01 19 August 2020
Archant
A man accused of carrying a gun inside a shop is due to appear before magistrates.
Adrian Docherty, 45, of Groom Park in Clacton was arrested by officers in the town on Tuesday, August 18.
His arrest came after police received reports a man was seen carrying what was believed to have been a firearm in a shop in Magdalen Road. There were no reported threats.
Armed police seized a BB gun.
Mr Docherty is due to appear before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, August 19.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.