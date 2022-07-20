Search to find swimmer missing at sea to resume this morning

Clacton Pier was cordoned off as a search for a missing swimmer is ongoing - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The search for the swimmer who was reported missing in the sea in Clacton yesterday is set to resume this morning.

A major incident was declared by Essex Police at about 11.30am on Tuesday after receiving reports of six people in difficulty in the water near Clacton Pier.

Four men and a woman were taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment after being brought to shore, the East of England Ambulance Service said.

However, a man was reported missing and a rescue operation was launched.

A police cordon was put in place as emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the scene.

The search is being co-ordinated by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and Essex County Fire & Rescue Service.

A spokesman for the MCA said: "Searches continued until around midnight last night and will start again later this morning."

Speaking yesterday, Nigel Brown, communications manager for Clacton Pier, said the current appeared to have “dragged” a group under the pier.

Staff threw lifebelt rings over the side to help some of those in trouble, he said.

Footage taken by beach-goers from the shore captured the rescue operation about 100 yards from the pier.

Mr Brown said: “Eight of them were in the water but my understanding is four or five got into difficulty.

“My understanding is one person was missing.

“The group that were in the water were very worried about one person they couldn’t see and were saying, ‘There’s one missing’.

“As far as I know, that person’s still missing. They’ve had the helicopter up.”