Teenager left with fractured jaw after fight outside pub

The incident happened outside the Moon and Starfish pub in Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A teenager has been left with a fractured jaw after a fight took place outside a pub.

A 19 year-old man, had been leaving the Moon & Starfish pub on Marine Parade East in Clacton at around 1am on September 19 when he happened upon a fight taking place outside.

As he left the pub he was struck to the side of the face causing him to fall to the floor where he was then kicked in the face.

He was left with a fractured jaw.

Essex Police said that the incident was not linked to a previously reported incident in the same area on the same night where a man and a vehicle collided.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We believe members of the public helped him get away and we need anyone who saw what happened, has CCTV, dash cam, or mobile phone footage, or any other information to come forward.

“If have any information please call us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/156277/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”