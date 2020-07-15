E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenage girl and man left with serious head injuries after town centre incident

PUBLISHED: 15:54 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 15 July 2020

The altercations happened on the night of July 14, close to the Natwest bank in Pallister Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The altercations happened on the night of July 14, close to the Natwest bank in Pallister Road, Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A teenage girl and a man suffered serious head injuries after a disturbance in Clacton town centre.

Essex Police received reports of a group of teenagers involved in a disturbance on Pallister Road near the NatWest bank at about 11.20pm on Tuesday July 14.

Police believe the group argued with a man in the street before an altercation took place and a teenage girl was left with a serious head injury.

Shortly afterwards two men went to use the cashpoint at the bank and were assaulted by the teenagers in the group.

One of the men, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

The group are believed to have left the scene on foot in the direction of Holland-on-Sea.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of anyone involved can report it online to Essex Police or by calling 101.

