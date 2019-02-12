Prolific Clacton shoplifter banned from entering town’s shops

Richard Rossiter from Clacton has been labelled as a prolific offender by Essex Police. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A serial offender in the coastal town has been given a five year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The order will prohibit Richard Rossiter, 40, from entering any commercial or retail premises within Clacton town centre until 2024.

Mr Rossiter, of no fixed address, was previously sentenced to 14 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to seven counts of theft from a shop and an assault in the town between September 20 and October 26 last year.

A Criminal Behaviour Order, which was applied to Rossiter on February 20 at Chelmsford Magistrates Court, prohibits offenders from undertaking specified acts such as entering town centres, or requires offenders to participte in acts like a substance abuse course.

Community policing team inspector Darren Deex said: “Richard Rossiter has been a prolific offender within Clacton’s retail community and has caused problems for local businesses.

“This CBO will not only prevent him from entering any shops in the town centre until 2024, but if he breaches these conditions, he will be put before the court again.”