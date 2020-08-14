E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town hall to glow in rainbow lights to mark Pride celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:12 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 14 August 2020

Clacton Town Hall will be lit up to celebrate the town's online LGBTQ Pride festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Clacton Town Hall will be lit up to celebrate the town's online LGBTQ Pride festival Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Clacton Town Hall will glow in rainbow-coloured lights throughout next week to coincide with the town’s first ever Pride festival.

The offices of Tendring District Council in Station Road, Clacton, will be lit up from Monday to Sunday to mark the LGBTQ celebration.

The first Clacton Pride festival was due to be a street party-style event, but will instead be held virtually due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

You may also want to watch:

Cheryl Piper, chairperson of the Clacton Pride organising committee, said: “It’s a shame we couldn’t hold our original plans, but we now have lots of time to organise next year’s and our virtual event is going to be great.

“We’re really excited to be holding the first-ever Clacton Pride, and hope that lots of people support the virtual celebration going live at 4pm on August 22.

“Our thanks go to the chairman and staff of Tendring District Council for their support for our event.”

MORE: Woodbridge Pride organisers call for public to get involved after inaugural event cancelled

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flash floods leave farm shop knee-deep in rain water

Severe flooding hit Ben and Ella's Farm Shop yesterday during the storm. Picture: ELLA SMART

Town centre roads reopen following restaurant fire in Ipswich

Smoke pours from a building fire in the centre of Ipswich Picture: ROD BENNETT

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Warning: Violent thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain forecast for today

As the long weekend of storms hits, thunder and lightning are expected in areas of Suffolk today as part of the deluge of rain. Pictures: PETER CUTTS

WATCH: Colossal fire at airfield captured on cyclist’s GoPro

A cyclist captured the Parham airfield fire on his GoPro. Picture: ROD MACFAYDEN