Town hall to glow in rainbow lights to mark Pride celebration
PUBLISHED: 15:12 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 14 August 2020
Clacton Town Hall will glow in rainbow-coloured lights throughout next week to coincide with the town’s first ever Pride festival.
The offices of Tendring District Council in Station Road, Clacton, will be lit up from Monday to Sunday to mark the LGBTQ celebration.
The first Clacton Pride festival was due to be a street party-style event, but will instead be held virtually due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Cheryl Piper, chairperson of the Clacton Pride organising committee, said: “It’s a shame we couldn’t hold our original plans, but we now have lots of time to organise next year’s and our virtual event is going to be great.
“We’re really excited to be holding the first-ever Clacton Pride, and hope that lots of people support the virtual celebration going live at 4pm on August 22.
“Our thanks go to the chairman and staff of Tendring District Council for their support for our event.”
