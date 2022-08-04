Tributes paid to 'kind' and 'friendly' student who died off Clacton coast

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old man who died after getting into difficulty in the water near Clacton - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Supplied by the family

Tributes have been paid to a 21-year-old man who died after getting into trouble in the sea off Clacton.

Sujal Sahu and five friends got into difficulty in the water near Clacton Pier at about 11.30am on Tuesday, July 19.

Emergency services rescued five people, but both the coastguard and police continued to search for Mr Sahu for a number of days.

A family friend has paid tribute to Sujal Sahu after he tragically died in Clacton - Credit: Supplied by the family

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed that officers located a body of a man in Jaywick on July 23.

That body was since identified as Mr Sahu by his family.

Mr Sahu, who grew up in Rajasthan, India was in the UK studying computer science at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge.

Rishabh Rathore who studied at Anglia Ruskin University with Mr Sahu said the 21-year-old had "so many dreams" and "lived life to the fullest".

He added: "He was a very friendly person and he was helping and kind, he never did anything wrong to anyone.

"He lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed his studying and he had a lot of dreams as well.

"Me and Sujal came to England at the same time and we were in the same class and we were together from the very first day.

The body of Sujal Sahu was found in Jaywick three miles away from Clacton - Credit: Supplied by the family

"He used to tell me his main goal was to become a top engineer in a big company so that he could give a better life to his family.

"He just wanted to give his family a better life.

Rishabh was with Sujal on the day he went missing at Clacton but was not one of the five people rescued from the sea.

"His family are devastated," Rishabh said.

"They are in a lot of shock. His parents have spent all their life savings to send him here so that he could get a better life for him and his family."

All the entrances to the pier were cordoned off by police while a search and rescue mission was carried out - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokesman from Anglia Ruskin University said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with Sujal’s family at this time. We are offering support to his fellow students.”

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Mr Sahu's family.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.