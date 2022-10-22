Breaking
12-year-old boy dies after garage wall collapses
- Credit: Google Maps
A 12-year-old boy has died after a garage wall collapsed at a property in Clacton.
Essex Police was called by the fire service just before 7pm on Friday, October 21 after concerns for the welfare of two people in St John's Road.
Road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, a 12-year-old boy died at the scene. The pair were known to each other.
His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
Detective Inspector James Hardingham, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of those concerned at this sad time.
“We’re continuing our enquiries to establish the facts leading to the wall collapse.
“If anyone has information that can help us, or anyone who was in St John’s Road just before 7pm last night and saw anything that could help our investigation, should call us.”
The house the garage was attached to has been declared safe.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters worked “incredibly hard” to rescue the pair from under the bricks.
In a statement, the service said: “Crews were called to London Road, Clacton, last night after reports of two people trapped under a brick wall.
“Firefighters worked to release both people, a man and a 12-year old child, from under the bricks.
“Although crews were able to release the man, the child sadly died at the scene.”
Station manager Nick Singleton said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with everyone who knew the child as well as the wider Clacton community.
“Our firefighters worked incredibly hard to save both casualties and this is never the outcome we want to see. We will be offering further support to all of the firefighters who attended this difficult incident.”
If you have any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation to this incident, then you can submit a report on the Essex Police website or use the online live chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am and 9pm.
Alternatively, you can call 101 or make an anonymous report by visiting the CrimestoppersUK website or calling 0800 555 111.
Quote incident 1121 of October 21 when providing any information.