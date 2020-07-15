Children plucked from the water as dramatic sea rescue shows ‘hidden dangers at the beach’

The rescue took place at Clacton's West Beach. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Sunseekers have been warned of the “many hidden dangers at the beach” after two children under 10 were dramatically rescued from the water at Clacton’s West Beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tendring District Council said its safety team “plucked the youngsters, both aged under 10, from the water after they fell off inflatables”.

The youngsters emerged unscathed from the incident on Saturday, July 11.

However, the council has discouraged people from using inflatable toys on the coast, especially when there is an offshore wind – saying there is a “risk of being blown out to sea”.

Those lying on inflatable toys could “float of their depth”, the council says - “putting them at increased risk if they fall off”.

Those using inflatable toys should ensure they are anchored to the shore and that children are supervised at all times.

You may also want to watch:

Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said: “Our coastline is a beautiful place to visit, and safe – if you respect the water and weather conditions and look after yourself.

“There are many hidden dangers at the beach, so please follow this safety advice – and don’t be afraid to speak to other beachgoers and pass that advice on to them.

“We would always recommend using a beach manned by Beach Patrol if they are on duty, and this rescue demonstrates once again just what a fantastic service they offer.”

Those that do find themselves in difficulty in the water should “float to live” and try to attract attention.

Anyone on shore who notices someone in difficulty should alert Beach Patrol or dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

People can tell if there is an offshore wind by the flying of a windsock by the council’s Beach Patrol.

Beach Patrol has a new Instagram account, @beachpatrol_tendring, where updates on patrols and weather conditions, as well as safety advice, is posted.