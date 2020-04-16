Man in his 70s in serious condition in hospital following collision
PUBLISHED: 11:48 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 16 April 2020
Archant
A man in his 70s is in a serious condition in hospital this morning following a collision.
Police are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Clacton this morning.
A car left the road in West Road at 10.15am and collided with a fence.
The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital and where he remains in a serious condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101.
