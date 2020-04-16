E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man in his 70s in serious condition in hospital following collision

PUBLISHED: 11:48 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 16 April 2020

A man in his 70s is in hospital following the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s is in a serious condition in hospital this morning following a collision.

Police are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Clacton this morning.

A car left the road in West Road at 10.15am and collided with a fence.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital and where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101.

