Man in his 70s in serious condition in hospital following collision

A man in his 70s is in hospital following the collision

A man in his 70s is in a serious condition in hospital this morning following a collision.

Police are at the scene of a single vehicle collision in Clacton this morning.

A car left the road in West Road at 10.15am and collided with a fence.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital and where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101.