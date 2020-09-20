E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman pushed to the floor as men steal earrings and bracelet

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 September 2020

The attack happened in Carnarvon Road, Clacton (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The attack happened in Carnarvon Road, Clacton (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A woman was pushed to the floor by two men as she left a party in Clacton and was robbed of her jewellery.

The woman, 46, left a party in St Osyth Road and was walking along Carnarvon Road, down to the junction with Hayes Road and Skelmersdale Road, when she was attacked.

You may also want to watch:

She reported being pushed by two men near the driving test centre.

The woman fell to the ground and her earrings and bracelet were taken, along with several items she had in a carrier bag.

The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, September 13.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/148078/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

52-tonne tank to be escorted through Suffolk

The tank will be escorted from Hadleigh to the Cambridgeshire border (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman pushed to the floor as men steal earrings and bracelet

The attack happened in Carnarvon Road, Clacton (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

African pygmy hedgehog abandoned in Suffolk garden finds new home

Animal Unit Technician team lader Jen Dow with Bramble the pygmy hedgehog. Picture: JOHN NICE