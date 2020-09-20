Woman pushed to the floor as men steal earrings and bracelet

A woman was pushed to the floor by two men as she left a party in Clacton and was robbed of her jewellery.

The woman, 46, left a party in St Osyth Road and was walking along Carnarvon Road, down to the junction with Hayes Road and Skelmersdale Road, when she was attacked.

She reported being pushed by two men near the driving test centre.

The woman fell to the ground and her earrings and bracelet were taken, along with several items she had in a carrier bag.

The incident happened sometime between 4.30pm and 7.30pm on Sunday, September 13.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting crime reference 42/148078/20.