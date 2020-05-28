Final Clap for Carers at 8pm tonight

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A lockdown Thursday night ritual will be coming to an end tonight as the last Clap for Carers takes place on doorsteps across the region.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The national show of appreciation was founded by Annemarie Plas, a Dutch national who lives in south London, after being inspired by a similar campaign in her native Netherlands.

She has now decided the movement has become too politicised and the yoga teacher told Sky News she wants the series to stop at “its peak” before the narrative starts to change.

You may also want to watch:

People across Suffolk have come together in their neighbourhoods for the last five weeks to clap to show their support for NHS key workers.

Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Residents of Cemetery Road came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services have also got involved with police cars and ambulances putting on the blue lights and sirens in honour of the 8pm clap.

People have enjoyed the ritual which they feel has brought communities closer during the lockdown period, which has physically isolated many.

MORE: Coronavirus survivor, 32, donates huge care pack and funds to hospital which saved his life















































