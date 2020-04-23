Video

Suffolk shows its support for NHS staff and key workers in weekly Clap for Carers

Officers from Haverhill Police united at a safe distance to clap and sound their sirens for NHS staff, carers and fellow key workers Picture: HAVERHILL POLICE HAVERHILL POLICE

Households, businesses and staff across Suffolk have united again to show their support to NHS heroes, carers and key workers in the weekly Clap for Carers.

We were so proud to have @EastEnglandAmb join us tonight and thank you to #sudbury #SudburyLove❤️ https://t.co/tcHvvG2OQG — Sudbury Police (@PoliceSudbury) April 23, 2020

Children have been at their doorsteps armed with pots and pans, emergency vehicles have been sounding their sirens – and there was even a man with a didgeridoo.

The sounds have become a regular feature of the lockdown as people come together to thank NHS staff on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus, as well as carers and key workers helping to keep the country move.

The weekly campaign began in late march, after Londoner Annemarie Plas was inspired by a similar effort in her native The Netherlands, and has since continued to grow.

In Ipswich, the bells of St Clements Church near the town centre are now being rung every Thursday night as a show of appreciation for carers.

We're so grateful for the support being shown for our staff across the country. Locals in #Lowestoft, #police @LowestoftPolice and #firefighters @LowestoftSouth joined our staff and residents at Kirkley Manor to take part in #clapforheroes this evening. pic.twitter.com/LZyCBVl3ko — Kingsley Healthcare (@KingsleyHomes) April 23, 2020

The bells have been fitted with a digital carillon, meaning they can be rung remotely.

A spokesman from Ipswich Historic Churches Trust, which cares for four churches in the town, said: “The Trust expresses their sincere thanks to all the Carers in our society and looks forward to a time beyond the Covid-19 pandemic when we can all return to community events and meet without fear.”

At Ipswich waterfront, boats were also sounding their horns while balconies were lined with people showing their support.

Elsewhere, staff at Sydney Brown Court in Hadleigh were joined by the police and local residents to show their support in the home’s car park, while police and ambulance crews across west Suffolk have been slowly driving with sirens on while waving to those clapping in the streets.

In Great Blakenham, six-year-old Layla Double went outside with a saucepan and a wooden spoon to show her support.

She said: “A big thank you to NHS and key workers for everything you are doing. Stay safe everyone!”

In Essex, staff at Colchester Railway Station also stopped to clap, while train conductor Adam sounded the horn on the 8.03pm Colchester to London Liverpool Street service.