Family, friends, colleagues and former patients will #ClapForDrAyache this evening to honour the service of the popular Suffolk doctor who tragically died of Covid-19.

Described by his family as being “diligent, generous and honourable”, Dr Fayez Ayache, who was born in Syria but lived in Raydon and worked at Constable Country Medical Practice for 33 years, sadly died at Ipswich Hospital on Wednesday, April 8 after contracting coronavirus.

Dr Ayache’s eldest daughter Layla is asking people in the community to join her in saying thank you this evening – to both her father and the entire NHS staff fighting the virus.

She said: “Every Thursday we stand outside our houses and clap for our #NHSHEROS. My daddy was one of them.

“For 36 years he gave his heart, his soul and ultimately his life to care for the people of our community and he was proud to be able to do so. He was an advocate for his patients, a friend to his colleagues, and he provided a foundation of love and strength to his family.

“He was not just our hero, he was yours too. So from my family to yours, I ask you; please step outside tonight and say thank you.

“Make some noise not just for my dad, but for every single person working within our NHS. In every role, in every department, they are there, putting our lives before theirs.

“The porters, the cleaners, the nurses, the health care assistants, the doctors, the occupational therapists, the physiotherapists, the radiologists, the consultants, the pharmacists; I could go on. Every single one of these people are as important as each other, and each of them are playing a vital role on our frontline. They are risking their lives to save yours.

“I am proud to be the child of an #NHSHERO. Please join me in saying thank you.”

Dr Ayache worked at the practice in East Bergholt for more than three decades in a number of different roles – as a GP, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) consultant and specialist – and later became a Senior Partner before his retirement three years ago.

His eldest daughter Layla says her father was “very dedicated to his work” and had come out of retirement to work part-time at the North Clacton Medical Group.

Every Thursday, people across the country come together to #ClapForCarers at 8pm to show support for our frontline staff and all keyworkers who are saving lives and keeping the country moving.

Pete Keeble, practice manager at Constable Country Medical Practice, said: “We are encouraging staff and patients to clap a little louder this evening in tribute to Dr Ayache.”

On behalf of the surgery, Mr Keeble sent a note to staff earlier in the week regarding the weekly 8pm #ClapForCarers.

The message said: “I’m sure you are all clapping for NHS colleagues, carers and key workers on Thursday evenings at 8pm. This week is a great opportunity to clap not only for key workers, but in memory of Dr Ayache.

“As we are unable to get together to remember him as we would under normal circumstances, an extra clap on Thursday would perhaps be an appropriate, rousing appreciation of all he achieved through his long and distinguished career and all the people he helped.”

