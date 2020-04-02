Gallery

GALLERY: Did you take part in #ClapforCarers?

The people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Across Suffolk people came out onto their streets at 8pm as part of the second #ClapForCarers night to pay their respects to NHS staff and other key workers who are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supporting our colleagues at Heath Road Hospital #Ipswich pic.twitter.com/ZcWdfLvEio — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) April 2, 2020

In the Port of Felixstowe lorries were heard sounding their horns among the chorus of clapping.

In Ipswich police officers and fire crews set off their blue lights and clapped along for the salute to those on the front line of the pandemic.

In residential areas people turned out in droves to stand on their doorsteps and clap together.

We want to see your pictures and videos of tributes to NHS staff so send them in to Newsroom@archant.co.uk

The people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blue watch Princes Street showing respect for all our key workers during this challenging time @SuffolkFire pic.twitter.com/XHIQG3Bqb3 — Mel Buck (@DcLowestoft) April 2, 2020

Residents of St Anthony's Crescent in Ipswich came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Residents of St Anthony's Crescent in Ipswich came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN