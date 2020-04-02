GALLERY: Did you take part in #ClapforCarers?
PUBLISHED: 21:36 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:36 02 April 2020
Charlotte Bond
Across Suffolk people came out onto their streets at 8pm as part of the second #ClapForCarers night to pay their respects to NHS staff and other key workers who are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the Port of Felixstowe lorries were heard sounding their horns among the chorus of clapping.
In Ipswich police officers and fire crews set off their blue lights and clapped along for the salute to those on the front line of the pandemic.
In residential areas people turned out in droves to stand on their doorsteps and clap together.
We want to see your pictures and videos of tributes to NHS staff so send them in to Newsroom@archant.co.uk