E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

GALLERY: Did you take part in #ClapforCarers?

PUBLISHED: 21:36 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:36 02 April 2020

The people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Across Suffolk people came out onto their streets at 8pm as part of the second #ClapForCarers night to pay their respects to NHS staff and other key workers who are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Port of Felixstowe lorries were heard sounding their horns among the chorus of clapping.

In Ipswich police officers and fire crews set off their blue lights and clapped along for the salute to those on the front line of the pandemic.

In residential areas people turned out in droves to stand on their doorsteps and clap together.

We want to see your pictures and videos of tributes to NHS staff so send them in to Newsroom@archant.co.uk

The people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNaomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Naomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNaomi and Maria Gornall clapping for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents of St Anthony's Crescent in Ipswich came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNResidents of St Anthony's Crescent in Ipswich came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Residents of St Anthony's Crescent in Ipswich came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNResidents of St Anthony's Crescent in Ipswich came out in force to clap for the NHS Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus cases in East of England exceeds 2,000 increasing nearly 400 in 24 hours

The latest governmnet figures for the region have been announced. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cash stolen in petrol station knife-point robbery

The Esso petrol station in Combs Ford was cordoned off after the incident this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Fourth knifepoint robbery in 10 days in Suffolk leaves village ‘completely shocked’

The Mace shop in Fressingfield was the fourth shop to be struck by a knifepoint robbery in 10 days across Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aldeburgh body discovery not being treated as suspicious, say police

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GALLERY: Did you take part in #ClapforCarers?

The people of Deben Avenue in Martlesham showed their support by clapping for the carers and NHS Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND
Drive 24