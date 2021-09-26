Gallery
Days Gone By: Country park is at the heart of the community
- Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen
It's one of Suffolk's best-loved parks - and has been host to many activities and special days over the years.
Clare Castle Country Park has been described as the county's most diverse park and it is certainly the place for people looking to enjoy a peaceful walk, feed the ducks, and relax and enjoy its beautiful scenery.
But it's also a place to explore the area's heritage with the remains of the 13th century stone castle keep up on its 60ft high motte and its inner and outer baileys, and there is the former railway station which now houses the Platform One Café.
The park has hosted many events over the years - including the popular World of Music Festival, medieval themed living history days, walks, picnics, and sports, and has been a focal point for the community's Britain in Bloom entry.
