Days Gone By: Country park is at the heart of the community

Published: 7:00 PM September 26, 2021

James Frost from "The Theatre of the Small" at a living history day at Clare Castle Country Park in 2008 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

It's one of Suffolk's best-loved parks - and has been host to many activities and special days over the years.

Young visitors to the Medieval Madness event at Clare Castle Country Park in 2003 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Clare Castle Country Park has been described as the county's most diverse park and it is certainly the place for people looking to enjoy a peaceful walk, feed the ducks, and relax and enjoy its beautiful scenery.

Chivalry in Clare Castle Country Park in 2006 - medieval knight Sir Ralph gets too close for comfort - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen

But it's also a place to explore the area's heritage with the remains of the 13th century stone castle keep up on its 60ft high motte and its inner and outer baileys, and there is the former railway station which now houses the Platform One Café.

Enjoying the sounds at Clare World Music Festival in 2002 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

The park has hosted many events over the years - including the popular World of Music Festival, medieval themed living history days, walks, picnics, and sports, and has been a focal point for the community's Britain in Bloom entry.

Garbology fun at Clare Castle Country Park, looking at different rubbish from today and yesteryear in 2007 - left to right, Frances Buckle (11), Cati Smith (recycling education officer), Kate McFarland (research and development assist - St Edmundsbury Council). - Credit: Phil Morley

The launch of the Threads Heritage Trail in Clare Country Park on 2011 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen



