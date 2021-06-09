Children catch aquatic wildlife in pond dipping at country park

Gallery

Published: 4:30 PM June 9, 2021

Miles taking a look at his finds from the pond dipping session - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Youngsters enjoyed pond dipping in the waters at Clare Castle Country Park as they made the most of the sunshine during their half-term break.

Lydia found some shrimp during the wildlife morning at Clare Castle Country Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After a rainy May - one of the wettest on record - temperatures began to soar last week as families enjoyed the final half-term break from school before the summer.

Sidney and Miles enjoyed a morning fishing for shrimp in Clare Castle Country Park - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The hottest temperature recorded in Suffolk last week was just under 26C at Santon Downham, according to East Anglian-based forecasters Weatherquest.

The pair read all about the wildlife found in the pond - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The pond dipping at the country park in Clare last Thursday was part of a wildlife morning that gave youngsters 45 minutes to catch what they could find in the water.

Miles, Lydia and Sidney fishing for shrimp and other creatures - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

At the end of the session, the children showed off their catches - with many picking up shrimp from the pond.

Children enjoying pond dipping on their half-term break - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A number of activities were set up across Suffolk and north Essex over last week's break - with many families opting to visit landmarks such as Framlingham Castle or take a day trip to one of the region's beaches.