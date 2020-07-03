Couple, aged 92 and 93, to reunite for platinum celebration after 115 days apart in lockdown

The pair celebrated Reg's last birthday at the Cleves Place care home in 2019 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY Archant

A Suffolk couple are marking their platinum wedding anniversary with an emotional reunion – having seen each other just once in 115 days apart due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Reg and Eve Wood married in Ampthill back in 1950. After Mr Wood finished his career in the Royal Navy the pair settled in Bedfordshire before moving to Clare to retire in 2001 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY Reg and Eve Wood married in Ampthill back in 1950. After Mr Wood finished his career in the Royal Navy the pair settled in Bedfordshire before moving to Clare to retire in 2001 Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Reg and Eve Wood retired to the village of Clare in 2001 to be closer to family, living next door to one of their three daughters.

Their wedding anniversary is July 15 and 2020 will mark 70 years together – but coronavirus has left them unable to see each other, with 92-year-old Mrs Wood shielding at her daughter’s home and Mr Wood living in Cleves Place care home in Haverhill, where he has been cared for since February 2018.

Since the start of lockdown their only meeting in person was for Mr Wood’s 93rd birthday on July 2, when staff at the home arranged a socially distant visit.

Mrs Wood said: “We’ve missed each other so much, so it’s lovely to have the chance to see Reg and tell him again how much I love him.

“The 70 years have gone in a flash, and he’s been the best husband and father to the girls that I could ever wish for.

“It won’t be quite the celebration we expected, and I’ll miss having a big family party, but just to see him is the most important thing.”

The couple married at Ampthill Methodist Church in Bedfordshire in 1950. They have three daughters, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and had enjoyed being able to devote their time in retirement to seeing family and indulging in their shared loves of cooking, wine and travel.

Mr and Mrs Wood’s daughter Val Phillips has been looking after her mother during lockdown as Mrs Wood’s carer was no longer able to visit her home.

Mrs Phillips said: “This has been such a difficult time for Mum and Dad, and they’ve missed each other so much.

“They’ve been talking on the phone but it’s never the same as seeing one another.

“We’re so grateful to Cleves for arranging this visit.”

Cleves Place has promised to make the reunion a special occasion as best they can, with cake, flowers and a bottle of bubbly for the day.

Deputy manager Clare Mooney said: “We are delighted to be able to offer garden visits so Reg and Eve can see each other on their very special day.

“Originally the plans were for a large family gathering and garden party, sadly Covid-19 stopped this being possible.

“Most importantly they will see each other on the day and share special memories of their wedding day 70 years prior.”