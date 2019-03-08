Thunderstorms

Handmade gifts on show at Clare Craft Market

PUBLISHED: 14:21 08 May 2019

Hundon pet artist Peter Bruce Picture: BILL BRUCE COMMUNICATIONS

Hundon pet artist Peter Bruce Picture: BILL BRUCE COMMUNICATIONS

Archant

Handcrafted gifts by artists from all over Suffolk and will be on show and for sale at Clare Craft Market this weekend.

Ceramics, original art work, papercrafts, felting, hand made candles, and silver jewellery are among the works that will be on show in more than 20 stalls in Clare Town Hall in Market Hill on Saturday May 11.

Among the stallholders will be pet portrait artist Peter Bruce, a self-taught artist from Hundon, near Clare, who specialises in white on black pictures of animals which have seen him win commissions from all over the world.

The fair has been organised by Suffolk Market Events. A spokesman said: "Everything that is sold at our craft markets is handmade by the person who is selling.

"We attract stallholders from across East Anglia selling a stunning range of items including and lots more."

The Clare show runs from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.

