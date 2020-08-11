Village records momentos of ‘turbulent’ lockdown for history project

Clare Town Council and Ancient House Museum are just two of those involved in the Clare 'Making History' project.

The village of Clare in Suffolk is to record its experience of being in lockdown as part of a new “making history” project.

Clare, Suffolk.

Clare Town Council and other community representatives are coming together to launch the Clare in Lockdown’ project, to highlight the experiences people have faced during the pandemic.

Through images, video, anecdotes, poetry, music, art and interviews, the project is designed to commemorate a turbulent time in history for future generations to learn and draw strength from.

Councillor Tony Litton said: “The project was given the go-ahead because they’re conscious of Clare’s long history.

“It was recognised the lockdown and its aftermath are of historical significance to the town and something was wanted both to record it for today and importantly, be an archive in 50 or 100 years time.”

Contact makinghistory@clareinlockdown.co.uk