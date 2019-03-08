Heavy Showers

Clare library to close for refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 11:29 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:29 18 June 2019

Clare library, which will be closed for one week for refurbishments Picture: Tudor Morgan-Owen

Clare library is to close for one week next month for refurbishment.

The library, in Clare High Street, will be shut between July 1-8 for work that will see improved children's facilities and better storage.

The refurbishment has been paid for by developer contribution funds and fundraising from the Friends of Clare Library.

Library manager Karla Greenwood said: "We are refurbishing Clare Library to create an enhanced children's area and at the same time create a more flexible space, with more storage.

"It will enable us to provide a more user-friendly environment which will also be better for our Cine Clare evenings from which funds raised have gone towards this work."

During this refurbishment period, Clare Library will not be running the weekly Baby Bounce, Top Time or Tot Rock activities. The craft and storytime sessions will also be postponed.

While the library is closed people can use any other Suffolk library, the nearest being Kedington and Glemsford.

Customers can also reserve and renew books through the Suffolk Libraries catalogue on the website.

Any library loans from Clare due back during the closure will have their return date automatically amended until after the new library opens.

