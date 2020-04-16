E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man appears in court charged with murder of Newmarket mum Clare Nash

PUBLISHED: 12:33 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 16 April 2020

Suffolk police at the scene in Brickfields Avenue Newmarket earlier this year Picture: Lauren De Boise

A man has appeared before a crown court judge charged with the murder of a young Suffolk mother.

Charles Jessop, 28, is accused of killing 33-year-old Clare Nash at a flat in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket on January 16.

He appeared by prison video-link at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for a hearing which was held via Skype.

Jessop, of Bakers Row in Newmarket, was not asked for a plea.

An earlier hearing was told that Ms Nash was stabbed 10 times and her cause of death was “compression of the neck and stab wounds”.

The defendant is next due to appear before the court on May 11, when he will be asked for his plea.

A provisional trial date has been set for July 13.

