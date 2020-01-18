E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mum of two victim of stabbing named by friends as Clare Nash

PUBLISHED: 17:41 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:41 18 January 2020

Police vehicles in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, after a woman was fatally stabbed Picture: ARCHANT

Police vehicles in Brickfields Avenue, Newmarket, after a woman was fatally stabbed Picture: ARCHANT

Friends have named an adored and much-loved Suffolk mum-of-two allegedly stabbed to death - and set up a fund to help her children.

Police launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISEPolice launched a murder inquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Writing on social media, friends and family said Clare Nash, of Newmarket, had been the victim of the incident at Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket on Thursday night.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance attended, but she died at the scene.

Clare was said by her children to always have a smile on her face and made others smile, too.

Charles Jessop, 28, of Bakers Row, Newmarket, was arrested. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and subsequently charged with murder.

He was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court today, Saturday January 18.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up online for people to donate to help Clare Nash's family.

The organiser, a friend of the deceased, said: "We would just like to raise some money so that both of the children have got the financial support. Anything will be appreciated, the money will never bring their Mum back but it will mean they have some back up."

Clare's daughter also posted on Facebook. She said of her mum: "We all adored her so much and she always had a smile on her face and made everyone else smile along with her.

"RIP mum. Both of ur babies adore you so much. We will both try and do you proud. I couldn't ask for a better mum, I just couldn't imagine not having you around no more.

"We love, adore and miss you so much - at least you are in a safer place along with Nan. xx."

