Inquest into death of Newmarket murder victim opens

PUBLISHED: 14:50 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:50 30 January 2020

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

An area around Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket is cordoned off and a murder inquiry launched after a woman was stabbed Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

An inquest into the death of a woman who was fatally stabbed at her Newmarket home has opened.

Police have launched a murder enquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket. Picture: Lauren De BoisePolice have launched a murder enquiry after the death of a woman in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Clare Nash, 33, was found with severe injuries at a property in Brickfields Avenue after her room mate called Suffolk police saying a man had been threatening her with a knife.

Detective Inspector Matthew Connick told the court that on January 16, shortly after 9.35pm, officers arrived at the property and treated Miss Nash alongside paramedics but nothing could be done to save her.

The mother-of-two was later pronounced dead by a doctor from the Air Ambulance.

The court heard how 28-year-old Charles Jessop of Bakers Row, Newmarket, was arrested.

A police cordon remains in place after reports that a woman was murdered in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket. Picture: Lauren De BoiseA police cordon remains in place after reports that a woman was murdered in Brickfields Avenue in Newmarket. Picture: Lauren De Boise

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned and subsequently charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on July 13, 2020.

At the hearing, which took place at Suffolk Coroner's Court, area coroner Jacqueline Devonish agree to open and adjourn the inquest until police inquiries had concluded.

A review will be held after the outcome of the hearing to decided if further investigation needs to take place.

