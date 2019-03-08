Field fire breaks out near town centre

Firefighters are currently battling a field fire in Clare Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

Firefighters are battling a field blaze in the town of Clare in south Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five engines were called to the scene of the fire off Nethergate Street near the historic market town centre.

Three crews, from Sudbury, Long Melford and Clare respectively, are on scene tackling the blaze, with temperatures in the area currently above 30C.

A spokesman for the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called at 3.33pm today to reports of a field stubble fire in Clare.

"Five appliances were requested but two have returned to base.

"Three crews remain on scene and the fire is under control."

It is not currently known if the fire is weather related, although fire officers have issued warnings about the dangers of field fires after attending 552 call outs in June and July last year.