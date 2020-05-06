E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Buyer found for iconic seaside pier

PUBLISHED: 17:18 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 06 May 2020

A buyer has been found for Lowestoft's Claremont Pier, which has been on the market since 2018. Picture: James Bass

A buyer has been found for Lowestoft's Claremont Pier, which has been on the market since 2018. Picture: James Bass

(C) Archant Norfolk 2013

The future of Lowestoft’s iconic Claremont Pier looks to be secure - after a buyer was found for the famous seaside landmark.

The Claremont Pier is one of Lowestoft's best-loved attractions. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Claremont Pier is one of Lowestoft's best-loved attractions. Picture: Nick Butcher

However, estate agents for the famous tourist attraction said they are still open to unconditional offers while the pier remains closed during the coronavirus crisis.

The 177-year-old structure has been on the market since April 2018, after owner David Scott became frustrated at the lack of investment in Lowestoft’s seafront over the years.

There was substantial interest in the Wellington Esplanade site, which boasts its own roller skating venue, restaurant and live music venue - but offers made fell through at the last hurdle.

Mr Scott slashed the asking price from £2.5milllion in 2018 to £1.25m in January, with the 600ft pier closed while Claremont Pier Ltd was taken into temporary liquidation.

Lowestoft's Claremont Pier boats a roller skating venue, restaurant and live music area. Picture: James BassLowestoft's Claremont Pier boats a roller skating venue, restaurant and live music area. Picture: James Bass

The pier remains in the hands of liquidators MHA Larking Gowen and is shut during the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown.

However Jonathan Carmen, of Halesworth-based Fennel Chartered Surveyors, confirmed a buyer has now been found and that the sale is progressing “very well”.

You may also want to watch:

Yet he said: “If anyone is interested and wants to buy the property, the liquidators would consider that.”

Mr Scott said that he has “put my heart and soul” into running the Claremont, which his family has owned for nearly 50 years.

However he said: “You reach a stage of your life when you think you have done all you can and it is time to pass it on to someone else.”

Mr Scott - who has run the business on his own for about eight years after taking over from his father John and brother Paul - tried to apply for cash to restore the sea end of the pier, originally built on wooden piles of pitch pine, to its former glory.

However, that bid missed out on funding - although the main part of the site has been extensively refurbished.

There have long been hopes for more government funding for Lowestoft’s seafront, with seaside areas able to bid from funding pots such as the Coastal Communities Fund and Coastal Revival Fund.

An advert posted by Fennel Chartered Surveyors earlier this year said: “This represents a unique opportunity to acquire an extremely well maintained leisure investment on the popular South Beach of Lowestoft.

“It is hoped a new owner will extend the existing structure to its original 600ft length, complete with a T-shaped pier head to allows boats to dock.”

Anyone interested in the pier should contact Fennel Chartered Surveyors on 01986 485001.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dangerous criminal locked away for armed jewellery store hold-up

Robertas Piliukaitis was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Colchester council puts staff on furlough during coronavirus crisis

Colchester is preparing to fulough some staff. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Buyer found for iconic seaside pier

A buyer has been found for Lowestoft's Claremont Pier, which has been on the market since 2018. Picture: James Bass

‘Inadequate’ online prescriptions service faces questions over its future

PrivateDoc, based in Stowmarket, produces online prescriptions for patients Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Don’t break lockdown restrictions to celebrate VE Day, Suffolk warned

People in Suffolk are being asked to stay safe this VE Day Picture: PA/PA WIRE
Drive 24