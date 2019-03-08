Sunshine and Showers

London teen in court after Bury St Edmunds drugs arrest

PUBLISHED: 18:09 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:13 20 May 2019

Naseem Edwards, 18, of Winchelsea Road in London, was charged with two counts of intent to supply Class A drugs and a third charge of possessing criminal property Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A teenager from London has appeared in court after police in Bury St Edmunds stopped him with 186 wraps of class A drugs in his car.

Police stopped and searched a silver Vauxhall in Petticoat Lane around 10.30am on Friday, May 17, and discovered 186 wraps of suspected class A drugs, even more uncut suspected class A drugs, a large quantity of cash and two mobile phones.

The driver, 18-year-old Naseem Edwards, of Winchelsea Road in London, was arrested at the scene.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of criminal property for the money found in the Vauxhall.

Edwards appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, May 18, where he was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on June 14.

A 49-year-old man from London was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

He was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

