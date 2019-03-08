Heavy Showers

Car show revs up for 10th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 16:53 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 10 July 2019

The launch of 10th Classic and Sports Cars by the Lake, held at Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

The Classic and Sports Cars by the Lake event in Suffolk is getting ready to celebrate its tenth year in style with more than 600 vehicles going on display.

More than 650 heritage cars will be on display Picture: RACHEL EDGEMore than 650 heritage cars will be on display Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The show, featuring more than 650 heritage vehicles, takes place at Hall Farm in Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, on Sunday September 1.

Since the event was first held it has raised more than £290,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which supports those across the West Suffolk and Thetford.

It is hosted by event founders Andrew and Gina Long, of Hall Farm.

Andrew said: "Having founded Classic Cars by the lake with 10 years ago, we are so proud of how the event has flourished, becoming a wonderful event for the whole family.

The show, held at Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, raised £40,000 last year Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe show, held at Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, raised £40,000 last year Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"We are delighted to once again be opening Hall Farm to a loyal following of car and motorcycle exhibitors and clubs. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event.

"Please come along and help make the 10th event one to remember, while raising funds for St Nicholas Hospice Care."

Throughout the event a team of 20 judges will join visitors viewing the fantastic array of stunning vehicles, selecting the best in each category to receive awards.

Visitors will also be able to browse trade stands and enjoy food and drink, while there will also be children's entertainments too.

The show's successful parade ring will also be returning for a second year.

Austin Cornish, event organiser, said: "We are delighted hundreds of car and motorcycle exhibitors have already booked their places. So if you would like to be involved please do get it touch, as places are filling up fast.

"As ever, we would like to thank our fantastic team of volunteers who have been involved since day one, our main sponsors, and our countless supporters whose generous support helps us to hold this tremendous fundraising event."

George Chilvers, the hospice's community fundraising manager, said: "We are absolutely amazed by how much Classic and Sports Cars by the Lake raises every year.

"Last year a fantastic £40,000 was raised. This is a huge amount for us and could cover our Hospice Neighbours that work in Bury St Edmunds for a year.

"The tenth Classic and Sports Cars by the Lake show is already shaping up to be bigger and better than ever and I hope as many people as possible can come and enjoy this wonderful community event."

Tickets for the show, which can be bought at the gate on the day, cost £8 for adults and £5 for children (children under 10 go free).

Family tickets (two adults and two children) can also be purchased for £20. Visitors will be able to enjoy the show from 11am-4.30pm.

For more information on the show visit the hospice website.

