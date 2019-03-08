E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Classic car show turns back the clock at Stonham Barns

PUBLISHED: 16:19 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 18 August 2019

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

It was a trip back in time for classic car fans, with some cars more than 100 years old on display in the scenic Suffolk countryside this weekend.

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Classic Car Show on August 18 saw hundreds of vintage vehicles and thousands of fans visit Stonham Barns for a display of some of the most famous cars in film and TV.

The 1968 model of Ford Mustang made famous by Hollywood legend Steve McQueen in the movie Bullitt was among one of the star attractions, coming all the way from Clacton.

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A model of 1974 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow similar to cars once owned by Tom Jones, George Best and motorbike legend Barry Sheene took pride of place next to a De Lorean DMC 12 as featured in the 1985 blockbuster, Back to the Future.

Cult classics were also at the show, with a 1977 Mini Moke - a military Jeep-style vehicle - which featured in the iconic 1960s show, The Prisoner.

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gary Newland, events manager at Stonham Barns, said: "This is for petrolheads and non-petrolheads alike.

"It really is a show for anyone with some fantastic motors, music and food - what's not to love?"

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Liz Smith and Buddy and Bertie. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Thousands of car enthusiats turned up to the Stonham Aspal Car Classic Show. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Gary Newland, Event Manager. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

