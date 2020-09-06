Classics on show at Glemham Hall

Karrie White with her Triumph. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Classic cars, sports cars, vintage commercials and motorbikes from down the years were all on show at Suffolk’s Glemham Hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The huge display of vehicles from the past 100 years of motoring saw around 1,000 cars plus more than 50 commercial vehicles taking part.

They included 1920s Bugattis, a Model T Ford and an extremely rare Framlingham-built Strada sports car.

Danny Hall with his police vehicles. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Danny Hall with his police vehicles. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

There were also modern day sports cars such as Ferraris, plus an arts and craft marquee, live music, children’s entertainment, auto-jumble, stalls and trade stands.

Show spokesman Richard Hartley said: “It’s been a challenge because of the Covid situation and regulations but it’s been a great day.

Steph Taylor in the Krazy Horse. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Steph Taylor in the Krazy Horse. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

“We’ve also had a lot of support for local firms in staging this event for which we are very grateful.”

Mr Hartley said the event also raised around £5,000 in of BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

Youngsters SIdney and Rupert. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Youngsters SIdney and Rupert. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jonny Birrell with his motor. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Jonny Birrell with his motor. Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

You may also want to watch:

Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Glenham Hall car show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND