Classics on show at Glemham Hall
PUBLISHED: 17:02 06 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 06 September 2020
Charlotte Bond
Classic cars, sports cars, vintage commercials and motorbikes from down the years were all on show at Suffolk’s Glemham Hall.
The huge display of vehicles from the past 100 years of motoring saw around 1,000 cars plus more than 50 commercial vehicles taking part.
They included 1920s Bugattis, a Model T Ford and an extremely rare Framlingham-built Strada sports car.
There were also modern day sports cars such as Ferraris, plus an arts and craft marquee, live music, children’s entertainment, auto-jumble, stalls and trade stands.
Show spokesman Richard Hartley said: “It’s been a challenge because of the Covid situation and regulations but it’s been a great day.
“We’ve also had a lot of support for local firms in staging this event for which we are very grateful.”
Mr Hartley said the event also raised around £5,000 in of BBC’s Children in Need appeal.
