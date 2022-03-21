News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man donates classic TVR sports car for raffle in aid of Ukraine

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:31 PM March 21, 2022
Jar Joyce pictured with the car being donated in aid of Ukraine.

Jar Joyce pictured with the car being donated in aid of Ukraine. - Credit: Bridge Classic Cars

A man has donated a 1989 classic sports car to a Suffolk motoring business to raffle in aid of Ukraine.

Jarlath Joyce has donated a TVR S2 2.9 back to Bridge Classic Cars, based in Woodbridge, after winning the vehicle from one of its raffles last year.

All of the proceeds will be going to the Disasters Emergency Committee which is a charity delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

So far, over £16,000 has been raised by raffle ticket sales.

The 1989 TVR S2 2.9 being raffled in aid of Ukraine by Bridge Classic Cars

The 1989 TVR S2 2.9 being raffled in aid of Ukraine by Bridge Classic Cars - Credit: Bridge Classic Cars

Mr Joyce said: "I have had a very lucky life and now I would like to share my luck with those who need it most."

Bridge Classic Cars said: "With the ongoing situation in Ukraine, many people across the UK are finding ways as to support the people affected by the situation.

"Helping to relocate and rehouse those left homeless by the conflict, or aiding those who are trapped as the chaos swirls around them.

"Jarlath Joyce is one of those people.

The 1989 TVR S2 2.9 classic sports car that has been donated to Bridge Classic Cars in aid of Ukraine.

The 1989 TVR S2 2.9 classic sports car that has been donated to Bridge Classic Cars in aid of Ukraine. - Credit: Bridge Classic Cars

"Moved by what he had seen in the press coverage, he has chosen to take action and work with Bridge Classic Cars Competitions to raise money in support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

"After winning the classic sports car from Bridge Classic Cars Competitions in October 2021, he has kindly donated his 1989 TVR S2 2.9 back, to be won as a competition prize with 100% of the proceeds going to support the Disasters Emergency Committee."

Tickets for the raffle cost £10 and the draw will take place on Thursday, April 28.


