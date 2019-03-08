Supermodel Claudia Schiffer loses planning battle with neighbour

Matthew Vaughn and Claudia Schiffer Picture: MYUNG JUNG KIM / PA Archant

Catwalk supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her film-maker husband Matthew Vaughn have lost a planning dispute with a neighbour who wants to double the size of her cottage on the edge of their Suffolk estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Coldham Hall at Stanningfield is a Grade I listed Tudor mansion Picture: MICHAEL HALL Coldham Hall at Stanningfield is a Grade I listed Tudor mansion Picture: MICHAEL HALL

The couple live at Coldham Hall, a Grade 1 listed Tudor mansion at Stanningfield, near Bury St Edmunds.

They had opposed a plan by neighbour Hanne Pilo, who lives in Coldham Hall Cottage, to build a two-storey side and rear extension, and demolish an outbuilding to make way for a garage.

Planning firm hgh, who were acting for the couple, opposed the plan saying the extension would have a "negative impact" on the estate, "further eroding their historic rural farmstead character".

But West Suffolk Council planners have granted Ms Pilo permission, giving her a deadline of three years to get the work done.

Claudia Schiffer is one of the world's most successful models Picture: IAN WEST / PA Claudia Schiffer is one of the world's most successful models Picture: IAN WEST / PA

Planning officer Adam Yancey said Ms Pilo's work would cause little disruption to the Vaughns because of the 30m distance between the two properties.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It is therefore considered that the proposed extension will not result in any material adverse impact on the neighbouring property in terms of overlooking, loss of light or having an overbearing impact."

Mr Yancey also said the cottage, which was built in the early to mid-20th century, had been incorrectly listed on the Historic England website as a listed property.

Ms Schiffer and Mr Vaughn have lived at Coldham Hall since 2002 with their three children, Caspar, 16, Clementine, 14, and Cosima, nine.

Mr Vaughn is best known for gangster thrillers Snatch and Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels, and for directing the Kingsman series starring Taron Egerton.

Clementine, 14, and Cosima, nine.

Ms Schiffer became one of the world's most famous models from the age of 17, starring in campaigns for brands such as Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Coldham Hall is a 14-bedroom mansion set in 530 acres and is believed to have been given its name by Queen Elizabeth I after she was served cold ham there.

One of its previous owners was Ambrose Rookwood, who was hung, drawn and quartered in 1606 for his part in the Gunpowder Plot.