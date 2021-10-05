News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Claudia Schiffer named among Pandora Papers leak

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 4:36 PM October 5, 2021   
Claudia Schiffer at the Suffolk Show in 2008.

Claudia Schiffer has been named among the Pandora Papers detailing the tax habits of the rich and famous. Pictured: Claudia Schiffer at the Suffolk Show in 2008. - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Suffolk-based supermodel Claudia Schiffer has been named in the Pandora Papers — a collection of leaked documents lifting the lid on the financial secrets of the rich and famous.

The Pandora Papers contain 12 million documents detailing the tax avoidance tricks of celebrities, sports stars and politicians.

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) obtained the trove of more than 11.9 million confidential files and led a team of more than 600 journalists from 150 news outlets — including from the BBC and the Guardian — that spent two years sifting through them.

Mrs Schiffer, who lives in west Suffolk with her film director husband Matthew Vaughn, was named among the papers.

According to the ICIJ, the supermodel owns at least six companies registered in the British Virgin Islands — where tax rates are very low.

Through her lawyers, Schiffer told ICIJ partner Süddeutsche Zeitung that she was compliant with tax law in the United Kingdom.

