Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

One lane of the A14 is closed at Claydon Picture: ARCHANT Archant

One lane of the A14 is closed after a lorry collided with a safety barrier, causing traffic chaos.

Officers were called to reports that a lorry has been involved in a single vehicle collision near Claydon at 4.20pm today.

The inside lane of the eastbound carriageway is currently closed at junction 52 while the police organise recovery for the vehicle.

Cars are queueing for miles, back to junction 51 at Needham Market.

It is understood that the lorry collided with a barrier and is now stuck on the lane.

There are not believed to be any injuries.

Stay with us for updates.