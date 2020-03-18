Enforcement action begins at eyesore illegal waste site

The illegal waste site in Jaywick Sands Picture: TDC Archant

Enforcement action has begun at an illegal waste site in Essex.

The clearance has begun at the site in Alvis Avenue, Jaywick Sands Picture: TDC The clearance has begun at the site in Alvis Avenue, Jaywick Sands Picture: TDC

The eyesore site, in Alvis Avenue, Jaywick Sands, has been a problem for residents and following a court application, clearance began on Monday.

Work is expected to take at least three days but Tendring District Council (TDC) said disruption to residents will be kept at a minimum.

TDC are working with partners at Veolia, Essex Police and others to undertake the clearance.

Paul Honeywood, TDC cabinet member with special responsibility for Jaywick Sands, said the council was acting on behalf of the community.

“Maintaining a clean and safe district for our residents is very important to us so at times like this necessary action must be taken,” he said.

“We are looking to take quick action to address the concerns of residents on an issue which we know is raised time and again by the Jaywick Sands community.”