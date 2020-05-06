Burnt out moped found after police chase

The charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police pursued a moped causing a nuisance to neighbours on a Haverhill housing estate - only to later find its charred remains had been left behind.

We are aware that mopeds have been seen (and heard) around town at all hours again.



Today officers had a pursuit with the bike through the #Clements estate. We may not have caught them but it was clearly too hot to handle for them.



#1988 #238 #SNT @SuffolkPolice pic.twitter.com/jNaLgfaF18 — Haverhill Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@PoliceHaverhill) May 5, 2020

That would be a nuisance at the best of times – but the current coronavirus lockdown means people should not be outside at all unless for limited, essential reasons.

Later on Tuesday, police revealed they pursued one of the bikes causing problems through the Clements estate.

They did not manage to catch the annoying vehicle – but joked that those riding the mopeds had found it “clearly too hot to handle” when they later found the bike’s charred remains.

A helmet was also left behind, with police Tweeting a picture of it and saying: “If you are the owner of the DNA from this helmet please feel free to pop down the station. We have a few things to discuss!”