E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Burnt out moped found after police chase

06 May, 2020 - 12:44
The charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police pursued a moped causing a nuisance to neighbours on a Haverhill housing estate - only to later find its charred remains had been left behind.

Suffolk police officers in Haverhill said on Twitter: “We are aware that mopeds have been seen (and heard) around town at all hours again.”

You may also want to watch:

That would be a nuisance at the best of times – but the current coronavirus lockdown means people should not be outside at all unless for limited, essential reasons.

Later on Tuesday, police revealed they pursued one of the bikes causing problems through the Clements estate.

The charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYThe charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

They did not manage to catch the annoying vehicle – but joked that those riding the mopeds had found it “clearly too hot to handle” when they later found the bike’s charred remains.

A helmet was also left behind, with police Tweeting a picture of it and saying: “If you are the owner of the DNA from this helmet please feel free to pop down the station. We have a few things to discuss!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Resilience forum calls for Suffolk to stay safe during V.E. Day commemorations

People in Suffolk are being asked to stay safe this VE Day Picture: PA/PA WIRE

Police called after reports of man urinating in a graveyard

Police were called to Brandon on Tuesday after reports of a man urinating in a graveyard Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

£1m overhaul of town’s railway station is agreed

Brandon Station Photo:Sonya Duncan Copy: For: EDP EDP pics © 2010 (01603) 772434

Burnt out moped found after police chase

The charred remains of the moped found in Haverhill. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

All brown bin collections in Suffolk to restart by June

West Suffolk gardeners will get their brown bins emptied again from June. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24