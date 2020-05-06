Burnt out moped found after police chase
Police pursued a moped causing a nuisance to neighbours on a Haverhill housing estate - only to later find its charred remains had been left behind.
Suffolk police officers in Haverhill said on Twitter: “We are aware that mopeds have been seen (and heard) around town at all hours again.”
That would be a nuisance at the best of times – but the current coronavirus lockdown means people should not be outside at all unless for limited, essential reasons.
Later on Tuesday, police revealed they pursued one of the bikes causing problems through the Clements estate.
They did not manage to catch the annoying vehicle – but joked that those riding the mopeds had found it “clearly too hot to handle” when they later found the bike’s charred remains.
A helmet was also left behind, with police Tweeting a picture of it and saying: “If you are the owner of the DNA from this helmet please feel free to pop down the station. We have a few things to discuss!”
