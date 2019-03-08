Teenagers questioned over Haverhill stabbing bailed

Suffolk police officers questioned the three teenagers in connection with the stabbing in the Clements Surgery car park in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Three teenagers have been bailed by police after being questioned in connection with the stabbing of an 18-year-old.

The incident happened about 7.20pm on Sunday, March 24, when the victim was attacked while sat in a car and left with multiple stab wounds to his upper arm.

Three teenage boys from Haverhill - aged 17, 15 and 13 – were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm shortly after the incident.

They were questioned and bailed until Sunday, April 21, pending further enquires.

The attack was first believed to have been in a car park in Ehringshausen Way.

Following further enquiries by police, officers have established the attack occurred in a car park at the back of Clements Surgery, close to Greenfields Way.

The 18-year-old taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries and was discharged on Monday, March 25.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 16731/19.