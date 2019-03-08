Record number of new deacons and priests to serve Suffolk's communities

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswic,h pictured with Deacons ordained at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday, JUne 29 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

There were celebrations at Suffolk's cathedral as a record number of men and women aged from their 20s to their 60s were ordained to serve in communities across the county.

Joyous moment at the Ordination of Priests ceremony at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday, June 29 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY Joyous moment at the Ordination of Priests ceremony at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday, June 29 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY

The new priests and deacons will bring a mix of youth and decades of experience to their new roles for the Church of England in places including Ipswich, Woodbridge, Mildenhall, Saxmundham, Sudbury, Hoxne, Hadleigh, Ixworth and Beccles.

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, ordained 40 new clergy during two moving and packed services at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, June 29.

Bishop Martin said: "I am thrilled that more and more people are interested in joining the clergy and this year we have witnessed a significant rise even when compared with last year's record number of 34.

''It is also significant that we have young people in their 20s and 30s who want to make a difference to others' lives by joining the ministry.''

The Rt Rev Martin Seele,y Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, pictured with Priests ordained at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday, June 29 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY The Rt Rev Martin Seele,y Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, pictured with Priests ordained at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday, June 29 Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY

The Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, added: ''It is wonderful also to see the diversity among candidates.

"It is not a quick process and it involves sacrifice, dedication and a passion to serve, all of which these candidates have demonstrated in abundance.''

Bishop Martin ordained the following as priests during the service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral:

The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, blessing the congregation Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY. The Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, blessing the congregation Picture: KEITH MINDHAM PHOTOGRAPHY.

Rebecca Artiss, the Benefice of Four Rivers, Hoxne; Adam Barclay, Stanton; David Butcher, Mildenhall; Andrew Buttress and Lawrence Carey, Ipswich St Matthew, Triangle and All Saints; Dennis Coburn, Brandon; Cat Connolly, Ipswich St Thomas; Mark Cresswell, Carlford; Philip Cudmore, Benjamin Edwards, and Claire Kiddy, Beccles St Michael and St Luke; Mervyn Dye and Kay Palmer, St Mary Stoke with St Peter Stoke Park and St Francis with St Clare, Ipswich; Eric Falla, Whitton with Thurleston and Akenham; Jane Held, Blyth Valley Team Ministry; William Herbert, Woodbridge St John and Bredfield; Sarah Jenkins, Nacton and Levington with Bucklesham and Foxhall with Kirton and Falkenham, and Waldringfield, Hemley and Newbourne; Gary Jones, Kesgrave; Faith Marsden, Acton with Great Waldingfield; Kathleen Martin, Mid Loes; David Mulrenan, Four Rivers, Hoxne; Christine Pinder, Martlesham with Brightwell; and Janine Price, Pakenham with Norton, Tostock, Great Ashfield, Hunston and Stowlangtoft.

The following were ordained as deacons by Bishop Martin:

Alison Alder and Linda Berry, Blyth Valley Team Ministry; Susan Allison, Newmarket, All Saints; Caroline Butcher, Mildenhall; Martyn Carr, Higham, Holton St Mary, Raydon and Stratford St Mary; Sarah du Boulay, Needham Market with Badley; Sarah Geileskey, Bury St Edmunds St James and St Edmund; Brian Jolley, Yoxmere Benefice; James Marston, Alde Sandlings; John McCracken, Athelington, Denham, Horham, Hoxne, Redlingfield, Syleham and Wingfield; Thomas Mumford, Sudbury St Gregory with St Peter and Chilton; Lesley Norburn, the Blackbourne Team, Ixworth; Judith Offord, Sudbury All Saints with Ballingdon and Brundon and Sudbury St Gregory with St Peter and Chilton; Kathleen Palmer, Brandon; Miriam Webb, Lark Valley Benefice and the North Bury Team Ministry; Andrew Williams, Woodbridge St John and Bredfield; Gini Williams, Sancroft, Hoxne.

Jeremy Lind, Newmarket St Mary with Exning St Agnes, will be ordained priest by the Rt Rev Norman Banks, the Bishop of Richborough, at St Mary's, Newmarket, on July 10.