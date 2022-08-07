Sir Cliff Richard sends best wishes to Summer Holiday cast

Sir Cliff told Matthew Townshend Productions to “break a leg” ahead of their Theatre on the Coast tour - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/Matthew Townshend Productions

Music legend Sir Cliff Richard has wished a Suffolk theatre company luck ahead of its stage adaption of the classic film Summer Holiday.

Sir Cliff, who famously played the role of Don in the 1963 blockbuster, told the cast at Matthew Townshend Productions to “break a leg” ahead of their Theatre on the Coast tour.

In his note, Sir Cliff said: “Good luck to you all in your Summer Holiday Production.

“Break a leg and have fun.”

The show will start its three-week tour of Suffolk and Norfolk on August 9 at the new Big Barn Theatre in Southwold.

Directed by Matthew Townshend, the production will pay homage to the region’s rich theatre and tourism industries, which are looking to bounce back bigger than ever following the pandemic.

“It is amazing to have the support of Sir Cliff,” Matthew added.

“We can’t wait to get started.”