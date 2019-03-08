E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'While they squabble over Brexit the planet is burning'

PUBLISHED: 16:02 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 07 September 2019

Extinction Rebellion climate change activists rmarched through the streets of Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Neil Didsbury

Activists have marched in Bury St Edmunds to attract "maximum attention" over the "climate crisis".

Members of Extinction Rebellion Bury St Edmunds rallied in the town centre to once again "declare rebellion" against the Government to force politicians to act over the climate "emergency".

Nationally, Extinction Rebellion has gained notoriety for its high-profile, disruptive protests in London.

Today, members of the Bury group marched from Angel Hill to a symbolic pink boat at the Cornhill, accompanied by samba drumming.

They were calling on everyone to join them at mass protests in London from October 7.

Former Bury St Edmunds councillor Julia Wakelam, a member of the local Extinction Rebellion, said: "While the whole country is tearing itself apart over Brexit the planet is burning and ordinary people need to stand up and say to our politicians 'stop your squabbling and get on with the real work of ensuring a future for our children'.

"Our children and our grandchildren are going to have a planet that's not fit to live in."

Robert Possnett, co-ordinator of the Bury St Edmunds Extinction Rebellion group, said we should not be talking about "climate change" but "climate crisis".

"People are becoming aware. What people are not aware of is how change can happen. The politicians are not going to do it. Change has to be so radical and deep. The politicians can't afford to say the truth because they wouldn't get voted in.

"We have to say the truth and we have to fight for change."

He said this included being prepared to go to jail.

Laura Fellows, Extinction Rebellion Bury St Edmunds activist, added: "The science is clear: a mass extinction event is under way on earth - an event that we have created and that now threatens our own lives.

"Our Government has failed to act to protect the planet so it's up to us to force change."

The pink boat, named 'Polly Higgins' after the lawyer and climate lobbyist who died this year, symbolises the boat that stood in Oxford Circus during the demonstrations in April.

